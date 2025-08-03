Odisha govt orders districts to ban fuel sale in plastic bottles

“Accordingly, the government, under the Petroleum Act, 1934, Petroleum Rules, 2002, Explosives Act, 1884, Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and other allied legal frameworks, has decided to carry out strict enforcement against such practices in all districts,” Singh said.

The government has asked the petrol bunks to display the message prominently in both Odia and English. The district collectors have been directed to instruct field officers including civil supplies inspectors, enforcement squads, police, tehsildars and other personnel to conduct spot checks and surprise inspections at retail outlets, fuel stations and suspected retail points, and initiate immediate action against violators found supplying petroleum in plastic or any other unauthorised packaging.

The directive of the state government imposing ban on sale of inflammable substances came in wake of the self-immolation of a 20-year-old girl student at FM Autonomous College in Balasore.