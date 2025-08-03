Odisha police rule out foul play in Puri girl’s death despite family’s allegations

The Odisha Police have said that no third party was involved in the burning incident of a 15-year-old girl from the Balanga area of Puri district, who succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi. The incident, which occurred on July 19 near the victim's home, had initially sparked serious allegations from the girl's family.
In a complaint filed with the Balanga police, the victim’s mother claimed that three unidentified individuals abducted her daughter, doused her with an inflammable substance, and set her ablaze.
However, the police, while expressing deep sorrow over the girl's death, have maintained that their investigation has found no evidence pointing to the involvement of any other person.
In an official statement shared on X, Odisha Police said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of the victim girl in the Balanga incident. The police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity. The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the findings so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. We request everyone to refrain from making sensitive comments during this tragic moment.”
The police have not clarified how the girl sustained the severe burn injuries, leaving a gap in the narrative.
According to the police, the minor girl went out with her friends, but she was allegedly abducted midway and taken to the riverside, where she was set on fire.
Following the incident, the victim was initially treated in Bhubaneswar before being airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for advanced care, where she passed away on Saturday.
In response to the seriousness of the case, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed. Senior officers also visited the crime scene, and forensic and dog squads were deployed to collect evidence.
The death of the minor girl comes nearly two weeks after the death of a 20-year-old college student in Odisha’s Balasore district, following a self-immolation attempt over alleged sexual harassment by a professor at Fakir Mohan College.
BJD flags law and order in Odisha
BJD MP Sasmit Patra flagged the law and order situation in Odisha and demanded justice for the 15-year-old girl who succumbed to her injuries after being set on fire by miscreants in Balanga.
Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Sasmit Patra demanded "strong action" against the perpetrators.
Patra said, "We are extremely pained because the perpetrators of such crime, unless they are brought to justice and such heinous crimes continue unabated in the state of Odisha, no one is safe. We hope that the government wakes up from its slumber and takes strong action."
He paid condolences to the family of the victim after she passed away during her treatment at AIIMS, Delhi.
"We, BJD MPs, came to AIIMS Delhi, where this minor victim was under treatment for the last few days. She has passed away this evening. So our homage and our condolences to her family," Patra said.
BJD leader Amar Patnaik took a dig at the Odisha government over the safety of women in the state and claimed that Odisha's image as a peaceful state has been "shattered."
"Every day, we hear such stories in Odisha. These incidents are a grim reminder of the failing law and order situation in the state, particularly as far as women are concerned. Odisha was known as a peaceful state, and that image has been shattered beyond words," Patnaik told ANI.
Earlier on Saturday, BJD chief and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, expressed condolences over the death of the victim.
In a post on X, Patnaik said, "Deeply saddened and anguished to know that the young girl set on fire in the #Balanga area of #Puri District passed away while undergoing treatment in AIIMS. My condolences for the young girl and prayers are with the family members in their hour of grief. May God give the family members strength to bear this irreparable loss."
(With input from ANI)