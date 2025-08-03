Odisha police rule out foul play in Puri girl’s death despite family’s allegations

The Odisha Police have said that no third party was involved in the burning incident of a 15-year-old girl from the Balanga area of Puri district, who succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi. The incident, which occurred on July 19 near the victim's home, had initially sparked serious allegations from the girl's family.

In a complaint filed with the Balanga police, the victim’s mother claimed that three unidentified individuals abducted her daughter, doused her with an inflammable substance, and set her ablaze.

However, the police, while expressing deep sorrow over the girl's death, have maintained that their investigation has found no evidence pointing to the involvement of any other person.

In an official statement shared on X, Odisha Police said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of the victim girl in the Balanga incident. The police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity. The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the findings so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. We request everyone to refrain from making sensitive comments during this tragic moment.”