13-year-old girl self-immolates in Odisha's Bargarh, in critical condition

She had come to her maternal uncle’s house over the weekend to meet her mother and celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

Around 7:30 am on Monday, she reportedly went to a field near the house and set herself on fire after pouring petrol on her body.

A few villagers, who spotted the flames, rushed to her rescue and managed to douse the fire, but not before she suffered serious burn injuries.

She fell unconscious at the spot. Villagers alleged that they struggled for over an hour to arrange an ambulance, only to decide to take her to a private facility by themselves.

She is currently being shifted to Vikash Hospital in Bargarh for treatment. The exact reason behind the suicide attempt remains unclear. Probe is underway.