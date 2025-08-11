13-year-old girl self-immolates in Odisha's Bargarh, in critical condition

BARGARH: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl attempted self-immolation at Phiringimal under Gaesilat police limits in Bargarh district on Monday morning.
She was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition after sustaining partial burns.
According to reports, the girl’s father is working as a migrant labourer, while her mother has been staying at her maternal house. The girl is identified as Rashmi Seth, studying in Class 8 at Saplahar Ashram School in Paikmal block.
She had come to her maternal uncle’s house over the weekend to meet her mother and celebrate Raksha Bandhan.
Around 7:30 am on Monday, she reportedly went to a field near the house and set herself on fire after pouring petrol on her body.
A few villagers, who spotted the flames, rushed to her rescue and managed to douse the fire, but not before she suffered serious burn injuries.
She fell unconscious at the spot. Villagers alleged that they struggled for over an hour to arrange an ambulance, only to decide to take her to a private facility by themselves.
She is currently being shifted to Vikash Hospital in Bargarh for treatment. The exact reason behind the suicide attempt remains unclear. Probe is underway.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)