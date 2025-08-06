Odisha college student dies by suicide by self-immolation after alleged blackmail by friend

KENDRAPARA\BHUBANESWAR: In yet another shocking incident, a Plus III third-year student died by suicide after being blackmailed in Kendrapara’s Pattamundai on Wednesday afternoon.
Police’s initial investigation revealed that the girl possibly set herself on fire at her house in Badapada village, within the Pattamundai Rural police station limits, after being reportedly harassed by her male friend.
The victim’s father claimed that a youth had been harassing her for the last two years and that she ended her life after being frequently blackmailed by him.
“I and my wife were not present and returned home at about 11 a.m. However, we found the door of our daughter's room was locked from inside, after which we broke it open and found her dead with serious burn injuries,” the girl’s father told the mediapersons.
Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria and other senior police officers rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.
This is the third such incident within a month in Odisha where a young woman allegedly died by suicide by setting herself on fire.
On 12 July, a 20-year-old student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore had allegedly set herself on fire after reportedly being harassed by her head of the department (HoD). Three days later, she succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.
About a week later, on 19 July, a 15-year-old girl reportedly self-immolated in Puri’s Balanga. She was airlifted to AIIMS-New Delhi, where she passed away on the evening of 2 August.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)