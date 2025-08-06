Odisha college student dies by suicide by self-immolation after alleged blackmail by friend

KENDRAPARA\BHUBANESWAR: In yet another shocking incident, a Plus III third-year student died by suicide after being blackmailed in Kendrapara’s Pattamundai on Wednesday afternoon.

Police’s initial investigation revealed that the girl possibly set herself on fire at her house in Badapada village, within the Pattamundai Rural police station limits, after being reportedly harassed by her male friend.

The victim’s father claimed that a youth had been harassing her for the last two years and that she ended her life after being frequently blackmailed by him.

“I and my wife were not present and returned home at about 11 a.m. However, we found the door of our daughter's room was locked from inside, after which we broke it open and found her dead with serious burn injuries,” the girl’s father told the mediapersons.