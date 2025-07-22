‘We are in shame; it’s unfortunate these incidents still happen’: SC on Odisha student self-immolation

NEW DELHI: "We are in shame, and it is unfortunate that these incidents are still taking place," said the Supreme Court on Monday, while being apprised of the case by the Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association, which brought the incident to the court’s notice.

The apex court made these strong observations while hearing a plea seeking directions for pan-India guidelines to ensure a safe environment for women, children, and transpersons.

Terming the Odisha self-immolation case, where a 20-year-old girl student succumbed to burn injuries as “shameful and unfortunate,” the Supreme Court stated that suggestions are needed from all quarters on effective steps to empower schoolgirls, homemakers, and children in rural areas, who are among the most vulnerable and voiceless.

"Our directions should have some impact and leave a visible imprint," said the two-judge bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.

During the hearing on Monday, senior advocate Mahalaxmi Pavani termed the death of the 20-year-old B.Ed. student as an "institutional failure," pointing out that she did not receive the help she urgently needed.

The victim had called a helpline but received no assistance. Pavani described to the court the ordeal the girl faced before setting herself on fire.

"She died due to inaction on a sexual harassment complaint against her college professor," Pavani argued.

After hearing these submissions, the Supreme Court called for guidelines to improve the safety of women across all sectors. "We need suggestions from the Centre and all the parties," the bench said.