Odisha to establish world’s first centre for jumbo survival

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will soon bring an exclusive policy for strengthening elephant conservation in the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Thursday.

Inaugurating a two-day international workshop on 'Human-Elephant Co-existence: Challenges and Way Forward’ here, Majhi said the state government will soon establish the world’s first ‘Centre for Species Survival: Asian Elephant’ at Godibari near Chandaka wildlife division in Bhubaneswar in collaboration with the IUCN Species Survival Commission, Wildlife Trust of India, and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium of the USA.

“The centre will take up research on elephant conservation and based on its study report, a special policy will be formulated for the state. The centre will drive research, policy and best practices, not just for Odisha but for all of south and southeast Asia,” he said.

Expressing concern over rising conflicts due to habitat loss, the CM said expansion of agriculture and infrastructure growth have been reducing traditional elephant habitats in the state, resulting in man-elephant conflict.

“Thus, the state has launched multiple initiatives including mapping of elephant corridors, restoration of degraded forests and use of advanced technology for wildlife conservation,” he added.