Special OTET postponed once again, candidates furious

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Thursday postponed the rescheduled Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET)-2025 which was slated for August 31, citing ‘some unavoidable circumstances’.

“It is for information of all concerned that the SOTET (paper-I and paper-II) scheduled to be held on 31.8.2025 is hereby deferred due to some unavoidable circumstances and will be held shortly,” read the notification issued by the BSE.

This is for the second time that the Special OTET has been postponed. The earlier exam, scheduled on July 20, was cancelled just a few hours before the test after images of handwritten question papers, both in English and Odia, were leaked on social media.

Later on August 1, the BSE authorities issues a fresh notification rescheduling the exam on August 31. As per the notification, the rescheduled Special OTET was to be conducted on August 31 and the candidates were advised to avail the admit cards from BSE’s website.

As many as 75,403 in-service teachers including 29,004 for paper-I (for primary school teachers from classes I to V) and 46,399 for paper-II (for upper primary school teachers from classes VI to VIII) across the state would have appeared for the examination for regularisation of their service. But the postponement of the exam just days ahead of its scheduled date, has left candidates in a quandary.