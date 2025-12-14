Odisha government to be run from Delhi now: BJD on CM’s quarter

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD questioned Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s decision to take a bungalow in Delhi, alleging that the move indicated an attempt to run Odisha’s administration from the national capital.

Addressing a press conference at Sankha Bhawan, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty also questioned the need for deploying state police personnel in Delhi. As per protocol, security for visiting chief ministers is normally provided by the Delhi police.

“Delhi police is considered among the most efficient forces in the country. Then, why is the chief minister not relying on it and instead spending public money on deploying Odisha police in Delhi?” Mohanty asked.

He said such elaborate residential and security arrangements were never made during the 24-year tenure of former CM Naveen Patnaik, who was known for his austere lifestyle and never sought a bungalow in Delhi using state funds. He also sought to know if the chief minister was feeling unsafe in the state because of internal power struggles within the ruling BJP.