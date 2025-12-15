Odisha MLA Moquim expelled from Congress over 'anti-party activities'

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress leader and former MLA from Barabati-Cuttack constituency Mohammed Moquim has been expelled over alleged 'anti-party activities'.

"This is for the information of all concerned that AICC has approved the proposal for the expulsion of Sri Md. Moquim from the primary membership of the party, due to anti-party activities," the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das said in a statement released on Monday.

Disciplinary action against Moquim followed his December 8 letter to All India Congress Committee (AICC)'s former president Sonia Gandhi criticising the leadership of the current president of AICC Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the OPCC president.

Besides raising question on the appointment of Das as the OPCC president following the humiliating defeat of the party candidate in the by-election to Nuapada Assembly constituency last month, Moquim had pointed towards the inaccessibility of Rahul Gandhi and advanced age of Kharge.

Stating that he had been unable to meet Rahul Gandhi for three years, Moquim had said the OPCC president and former president Sarat Pattanayak were responsible for the repeated failure of the Congress in Odisha.

Responding to the disciplinary action, Moquim he had expected his initiatives to contribute to internal reforms in the party, but instead faced expulsion. He added that he fully accepts the decision of the party leadership.

Stating that he never expected expulsion from the party, Moquim said he would consult his supporters before deciding on his future political course of action.