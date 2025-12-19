10-year-old girl collapses in Odisha school, dies; investigation underway

MALKANGIRI: A Class V student of BL Pur Ashram School under Malkangiri Model police limits reportedly died after collapsing inside the school’s washroom on Thursday. The deceased was identified as 10-year-old Dharitri Khemudu of Bandhaguda village.

District welfare officer (DWO) A Srinivas Achary told TNIE that the student had gone to the washroom during class hours and did not return. When classmates went to check on her, they found her lying unconscious in the washroom.

Dharitri was rushed to BL Pur hospital and later shifted to Pangam hospital from where doctors referred her to Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, when she reached the DHH, doctors declared her brought dead.

IIC of Malkangiri Model police station Rigan Kindo said the school’s headmaster informed him that Dharitri was unwell for sometime and was undergoing treatment. The student’s father had earlier taken her for X-ray and CT scan examinations. The girl’s body was sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway, Kindo added.

Meanwhile, the administration sanctioned `30,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Dharitri’s last rite.