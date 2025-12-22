Around 8,000 applications for disability certificate pending in Cuttack as they are yet to be scrutinised

CUTTACK: The delay in receiving disability certificates has stood as a roadblock for several Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) of Cuttack district in availing various government benefits.

As per sources, nearly 8,000 applications for PwD certificate are currently pending with the CDMO, Cuttack as they are yet to be scrutinised by the medical board concerned for evaluation of disability. Sources said around 2,000 applications forwarded from the CDMO offices of Cuttack and its adjacent districts like Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Kendrapara, are pending for evaluation with the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The delay in scrutiny of the applications is being attributed to the timely unavailability of specialists at the hospital to carry out the procedure. Such a situation has left applicants disappointed as they are unable to receive several government benefits like pension, job reservations, etc.

According to Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department, those with disability of 40 per cent and above are eligible for pension. Persons with above 80 per cent disability are eligible to get pension amounting Rs 3,500 per month.

A health official on condition of anonymity said these applications also comprise those re-submitted by some PwDs who have already received disability certificate but have applied again with the hope of increasing their disability percentage to avail more benefits.

Cuttack CDMO Dr Prasanna Hota said the disability certificate is provided after recommendation of the government-appointed medical board which assesses the severity of disability to determine eligibility for benefits and certificate.

“The process includes reviewing medical documents and undergoing physical examination that may involve specialist consultation. We are not deliberately making a delay in providing the certificate,” he added.