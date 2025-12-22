Special team to audit Odisha forest department's procurement and customisation of vehicles

BHUBANESWAR: A special audit of the office of the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) has been ordered, days after Odisha Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia assured that a probe would be conducted into the alleged irregularities in procurement and customisation of vehicles.

The vehicles were meant for the field officers.

In an order, Singhkhuntia has directed that a special audit of the office of the PCCF (wildlife) be conducted by the special audit team of the Accountant General (A&E), Odisha, with special emphasis on the entire process of procurement and customisation of vehicles.

Sources said the team would ascertain whether unnecessary expenditure has been incurred in the procurement and modification of vehicles and whether all the processes for such financial transactions have been followed properly.