BJD chief Naveen Patnaik hails security personnel for killing six Maoists in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Former Odisha chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Friday hailed security personnel for killing six Maoists in Kandhamal district and said the state's efforts to curb left-wing extremism have resulted in substantial success.

The BJD president, who had also remained in charge of the home department for over 24 years, appealed to the red rebels to return to the mainstream.

"Glad to know that six CPI (Maoist) cadres have been neutralised by security forces. Left-wing extremism had been a critical internal security challenge for the nation and #Odisha's sustained efforts to curb left-wing extremism have resulted in substantial success," Patnaik said on X.