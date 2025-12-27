Suhel’s body sent to Murshidabad, fellow workers follow, fear remains

SAMBALPUR: The brutal murder of 20-year-old Suhel Rana from Murshidabad has triggered a wave of panic and fear among the migrant workers community in Sambalpur as many have started leaving the city.

Suhel’s body was sent back to his hometown by the district administration on Friday after none of his family members could reach in time.

Two days following the incident, fear is visible among migrant workers from West Bengal. Several were seen leaving the city, carrying their belongings and heading back home. Many said they feared for their lives after the brutal incident.

A labour contractor in the city, speaking on condition of anonymity, said nearly 100 labourers, mostly from Murshidabad district, have already returned home. “Many others want to leave too but they have just come back after recent festivities and need to earn to support their families. They are scared, confused and deeply upset. They have lost someone who was one of them,” he said.