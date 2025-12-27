Suhel’s body sent to Murshidabad, fellow workers follow, fear remains

SAMBALPUR: The brutal murder of 20-year-old Suhel Rana from Murshidabad has triggered a wave of panic and fear among the migrant workers community in Sambalpur as many have started leaving the city.
Suhel’s body was sent back to his hometown by the district administration on Friday after none of his family members could reach in time.
Two days following the incident, fear is visible among migrant workers from West Bengal. Several were seen leaving the city, carrying their belongings and heading back home. Many said they feared for their lives after the brutal incident.
A labour contractor in the city, speaking on condition of anonymity, said nearly 100 labourers, mostly from Murshidabad district, have already returned home. “Many others want to leave too but they have just come back after recent festivities and need to earn to support their families. They are scared, confused and deeply upset. They have lost someone who was one of them,” he said.
While police remain tight-lipped on the identities of the accused, authorities on Friday evening held a meeting with several contractors in the city, instructing them to carry out background checks and keep identity proofs of labourers engaged at worksites.
ASP Srimanta Barik said the drive was aimed at sensitising contractors to follow guidelines while engaging labourers. “This will help prevent the entry of illegal immigrants and ensure the safety of local and inter-state labourers,” he said.
However, the issue of intimidation and violence against migrant labourers on mere suspicion of identity has sparked concern, as similar incidents have been reported across the country. Many including locals allege that despite being a sensitive issue, the incident in Sambalpur was being downplayed.
What has come as a surprise is the silence of the political parties, both ruling BJP and the opposition Biju Janata Dal on the matter.
As political leaders remained muted, migrant workers and local residents alike say the lack of public reassurance has only added to the prevailing sense of unease.