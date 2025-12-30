From riots to murders: Events that tarnished Cuttack’s name in 2025

CUTTACK: As 2025 draws to a close, Cuttack stands at the crossroads of reflection and reckoning. Beyond the bustle of daily life, the city witnessed a series of incidents that have not only shaken the society but also exposed the gaping loopholes in enforcement of law and order.

On the night of October 3 as Durga idol immersion ceremony was underway, Cuttack witnessed what it hadn’t in over three decades - communal violence. The incident left three cops including DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo and around 10 more people injured.

What followed was arson, a 36-hour curfew, internet shutdown and call for Cuttack bandh by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), tarnishing the city’s long-standing image of Bhaichara (brotherhood). The situation remained tense for several days. It was only after the appeals by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi that peace was restored in the city.

The same night as Dussehra celebrations were underway, two under-trial prisoners of Choudwar Jail who had been arrested for robbery at a jewellery shop and murder of two persons at Panikoili in Jajpur, managed to flee the prison by breaking their cell and scaling the boundary wall. The incident brought to fore serious lapses in security arrangements at the jail. Interestingly, two months have passed by the two hardcore criminals are yet to be nabbed.

On November 8 evening, three members of a family including 60-year-old Abdul Jalil, his son Abdul Jahid (30) and grandson Abdul Mujahid (4) were crushed to death after the balcony of an old apartment in Manisahu Chowk locality came crushing down on their asbestos-roofed house. The probe panel constituted to investigate the incident flagged gross violation of building plan of the said apartment.