Five boys injured after gas balloons explode in Odisha's Nuapada

NUAPADA: Five minor boys suffered injuries after multiple gas balloons exploded in Pakhapandar village in Nuapada on Friday.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Friday evening, when the boys, were playing in the village. They spotted a cluster of red balloons descending and decided to chase in an attempt to catch them. The boys were in the age group of 11 to 15.

During the chase, one of them threw a stone at the balloons, which led to an explosion. The boys suffered burn injuries on their hands and face and were rushed to Nuapada district headquarters hospital.

Dharambandha police reached the hospital and took stock of the situation. Tankagiri Bhoi, inspector-in-charge of Dharambandha police station, said that the condition of the boys is stable now. “We have launched an investigation into the incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, the unusual incident has caused fear among the villagers, but the police have assured them of their safety and urged them not to panic.