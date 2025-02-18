KIIT student death: Nepal says may halt further NOCs for students in Odisha if situation not resolved

KATHMANDU: The Nepal government on Tuesday said that it may stop issuing no objection certificates to students who wish to study in educational institutes in India's Odisha if the situation arising from the death of a student in a Bhubaneswar university is not resolved justifiably and legally.

Prakriti Lamsal (20), a third-year B Tech (computer science) student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), allegedly died by suicide at her hostel room on Sunday afternoon, leading to unrest on the campus.

Nepal's Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in a statement said that it may suspend the issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) in the future to students wishing to study in any university or educational institution in Odisha.

The ministry also appealed to the concerned people, including the guardians and students of the university, for observing patience and said the ministry has formed a help desk to facilitate the effective resolution of the problems arising from the incident.

"The ministry is continuously making diplomatic efforts through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure a conducive environment for resuming the studies of Nepalese students," the statement said.