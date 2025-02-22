Nepal govt seeks removal of 'unruly' KIIT staffers, Odisha assures of healthy academic atmosphere

BHUBANESWAR: Despite the Odisha government promising to ensure a "healthy academic atmosphere" at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), the Nepal government on Saturday insisted that the "unruly" staffers and teachers who allegedly misbehaved with students from the country be removed permanently.

Unrest erupted on KIIT campus here after the alleged suicide of a 20-year-old Nepalese student on February 16 and subsequent attack and mistreatment of protesting students from the country and removal from hostels.

The Nepal government's demand was placed before the Odisha government when its Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba spoke to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi over the phone during the day.

"I urged him (CM) to take the initiative to remove the teachers and staff who misbehaved with Nepali students from the college, not temporarily, but permanently," Deuba said in an X post after her talks with Majhi.

During the conversation with Deuba, Majhi said that Nepalese students studying in Odisha are children of the state and they will continue to pursue their education with full respect and dignity, a CMO release said.

He also assured Deuba that the state government will ensure strict action against those involved in the alleged suicide of the B.Tech third-year student and subsequent attacks on the Nepalese students.