Kujang IIC held for cheating home guard on marriage promise

Upon learning about the case, Nahak fled Kujang, where he was posted as the IIC, in the early hours of Tuesday. He was eventually nabbed from Khurda and interrogated at the district police headquarters in presence of senior officials.

Central Range DIG, Charan Singh Meena said prima facie, it was established that Nahak cheated the lady home guard on pretext of marriage. Subsequently, he was arrested.

Police sources said Nahak is married and his wife is posted as an inspector in Cuttack district. He also has two children.

Jagatsinghpur SP Bhabani Shankar Udgata said the accused was produced in the SDJM court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected. The victim’s statement has also been recorded before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC.

Earlier in the day, the DGP suspended Nahak after receiving the inquiry report from Jagatsinghpur SP. In the suspension order, the DGP said a complaint was received against the inspector for his gross misconduct and abuse of official position. Disciplinary proceeding is being contemplated against him.

Notably in 2023, Nahak was placed under suspension for negligence of duty when he was the IIC of Phiringia police station. He was accused of fleeing the police station during violence linked to allegations of involvement of cops in illegal ganja trade.