Sambalpur Police confirm murder in death of two BJP leaders in road accident

SAMBALPUR: In a sensational development, the Sambalpur police have revealed that the death of two BJP leaders in a road mishap near Katapali overbridge was not accidental but intentional, making it a clear case of murder.

On the night of January 5, BJP Mandal president Debendra Nayak and former sarpanch Muralidhar Chhuria died when a fly-ash-laden tipper truck rammed their car, causing it to plunge off the bridge. Two others, Suresh Chhanda and Ram Narayan Panda, sustained injuries in the incident.

Initial investigations hinted at foul play, corroborated by Ram Narayan Panda’s statement. Panda recounted that the truck first hit their vehicle and, when they attempted to overtake, it accelerated and struck their car twice more, ultimately sending it off the bridge.

Confirming the family’s suspicions, Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said, “From the CCTV footages collected, we found that the driver had intentionally rammed into the vehicle of BJP leaders. We registered case of murder under relevant sections of BNS," he said.

Collection of other scientific evidence is underway. Bhamoo said some variances have been observed in the driver’s statements during interrogation.

"We are also in the process of ascertaining other information like the state and behavior of the driver during the incident, the timeline and if he had any associate. We will most likely share further details by the evening," he added.

The BJP and the victims’ families had previously alleged a planned conspiracy. This chilling revelation has sent shockwaves across Sambalpur, with demands for justice growing louder from BJP leaders and the local community. Further investigations are underway to uncover the motive and individuals behind the incident.