Supreme Court seeks Odisha and CBI’s reply on Dara’s remission plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the CBI to file its reply on the remission plea of Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving life sentence for the ghastly killing of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons in Keonjhar district in 1999.
Before asking the CBI to file its reply in four weeks, a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice SVN Bhatti impleaded the agency as the second respondent in the case.
Singh, though his lawyer, had requested the apex court to implead the CBI as one of the parties/respondents saying that it was the investigating agency in the case. Singh, in his application, sought more liberal remission policy to ensure his premature release from a prison in the state where he is lodged for more than 24 years and 11 months.
SC seeks Odisha & CBI’s reply on remission plea of Staines murder convict Dara Singh
During the course of the hearing on Monday, Shibashish Mishra, senior law officer of the Odisha govt, sought two more weeks time to file its reply, to which the SC granted four weeks time.
Mishra submitted that the premature release of the convict should have been considered by the competent authority. “There are five committees that dealt with the premature release of the convict (Singh). The latest report of the committee is of February 20, 2023,” Mishra told the court adding he would later place all the five committees’ decision regarding convict’s remission in the court.
Dara, who is serving life imprisonment in the brutal murder of Staines and his two minor sons, had on July last year moved the Supreme Court seeking remission on the ground that Rajiv Gandhi’s killer has been granted mercy and released accordingly, and thereby he should also be released similarly.
In the same case, Singh had also been convicted in the murder of Muslim trader Shaikh Rehman, severing his arms before setting him on fire at Padiabeda village in Karanjia sub-division of Mayurbhanj district. He was also convicted of the murder of a Christian priest, Fr. Arul Das, in Jamboni village in the same district. The priest was killed by an arrow during his escape, after his church was set on fire.
Vishnu Jain, lawyer for Singh, in the plea, sought his release citing the judgement that granted mercy to the convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. “I am seeking a direction to be released from jail on this ground,” Jain said.
Singh in his plea said that he repented the offences as he was then “overwhelmed by distress at the barbaric deeds inflicted upon India by the Mughals and the British”.
“I am around 61 years age. I have never been released on parole,” Singh, who originally hails from Auraiya District in Uttar Pradesh, said. He also stated that when his mother passed away, he could not perform her last rites.