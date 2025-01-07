Supreme Court seeks Odisha and CBI’s reply on Dara’s remission plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the CBI to file its reply on the remission plea of Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving life sentence for the ghastly killing of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons in Keonjhar district in 1999.

Before asking the CBI to file its reply in four weeks, a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice SVN Bhatti impleaded the agency as the second respondent in the case.

Singh, though his lawyer, had requested the apex court to implead the CBI as one of the parties/respondents saying that it was the investigating agency in the case. Singh, in his application, sought more liberal remission policy to ensure his premature release from a prison in the state where he is lodged for more than 24 years and 11 months.

During the course of the hearing on Monday, Shibashish Mishra, senior law officer of the Odisha govt, sought two more weeks time to file its reply, to which the SC granted four weeks time.

Mishra submitted that the premature release of the convict should have been considered by the competent authority. “There are five committees that dealt with the premature release of the convict (Singh). The latest report of the committee is of February 20, 2023,” Mishra told the court adding he would later place all the five committees’ decision regarding convict’s remission in the court.