Odisha coastal highway to get on road soon

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha coastal highway aimed at providing an alternative parallel carriageway and decongesting Chennai-Kolkata NH-16 is set to become a reality almost a decade after it was conceived.

Initially proposed in 2015 to link Gopalpur in Ganjam district with Digha in West Bengal, the highway project was stalled due to lack of environmental clearances and public opposition over its alignment. However, with the revised alignment by shortening the distance from 451 km to 346 km and skipping the eco-sensitive areas in Chilika, Balukhand wildlife sanctuary and Bhitarkanika national park, the issues seem to have been sorted out.

Sources said, the four-lane coastal highway will be constructed in two sections - from Rameswar to Ratanpur and Ratanpur to Digha. Along with this, another 67-km highway will also be built to connect the coastal highway at Dhamra with NH-16 at Jamujhadi. The 413-km project in three sections, part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana under the Centre’s ‘Purvodaya’ vision, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 23,882 crore.

The NHAI has already floated tenders for the 163-km section-1 from Rameswar to Ratanpur to be built at a cost of Rs 7,040.43 crore on hybrid annuity mode in four packages. The stretch will pass through Tangi, Bramhagiri, Puri, Konark, Astarang, Naugaon and Paradip covering four districts - Khurda, Puri, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.