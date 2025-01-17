BJD team protests after IG refuses to meet over Bargarh woman's attack case

SAMBALPUR: Amid mounting public outrage over attack on a woman in Bargarh, a fact-finding team of the Biju Janata Dal said it was disappointed as the range IG failed to meet them.

The BJD delegation was led by former minister Snehangini Chhuria who said they waited at IG Himansu Lal’s office from 4 pm to 6 pm.

“But we presume he ignored us. If the accused is not arrested by tomorrow evening, we will intensify our protest and fight until the victim gets justice,” she said.

However, Lal clarified the situation, citing significant progress in the investigation. He said his decision not to meet the team was aimed at preventing any external influence on the ongoing probe.

“The investigation is on the right track, and ensuring impartiality remains our top priority. Any inputs from any team formed by a political party cannot be used in the investigation of the case. We will work as per the provisions of criminal code. We do not want any person or organisation to influence the course of the investigation,” he added. .

He informed that the interrogation of suspects was underway. The doctor found no signs of sexual assault following a medical examination of the victim. However, police are waiting for the medical reports, Lal said.

Chhuria said the fact-finding team had come on the direction of former chief minister Naveen Pattnaik but was disregarded. “The incident has highlighted the collapse of law and order in the state. The BJP government has failed to give security to women or even address their concerns,” she added.