Sembcorp signs MoUs with Odisha govt to set up green hydrogen plant, industrial park

Sembcorp Development Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp, has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) to explore the potential development of an industrial park in the state.

The MoUs were formalized by representatives of the Odisha government and Sembcorp in the presence of Singapore's Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, Chee Hong Tat, as well as Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries. The exchange took place during Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s visit to the state.

These agreements are part of the framework established by the Governments of Singapore and India to strengthen bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on six key areas, including sustainability. The Chief Minister of Odisha had previously visited Sembcorp Industries Limited during his trip to Singapore in November last year, where he held discussions with Wong Kim Yin, Group President and CEO of Sembcorp Industries, and senior officials at their headquarters. The discussions centered on Sembcorp's upcoming green ammonia project in Odisha and other renewable energy initiatives in India.

Highlighting Odisha’s strategic importance, Sembcorp stated, "With abundant resources and investor-friendly policies, Odisha is pivotal to India’s transition to a low-carbon future. Sembcorp continues to explore opportunities to deepen its presence in India, with the support of partners like Enterprise Singapore."