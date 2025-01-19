Minor girl gang-raped in Odisha's Bisra, six held

ROURKELA: Bisra police arrested all the six men allegedly involved in the gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl at Teterkela village and produced them in the special POCSO court at Sundargarh town on Saturday.

On Friday, police had detained five accused immediately after the girl lodged a complaint. The sixth accused was nabbed on Saturday.

Police said the victim accompanied by a minor boy had gone to attend the Tushu festival at Teterkela village ground on Thursday evening when the six accused confronted them. After scaring away the boy, they forcibly took the girl to a lonely place and raped her by taking turns. On Friday morning, the accused left the girl near the festival ground and fled.

Basing on the victim’s FIR, a case was registered under section 70 (2) of BNS and section 6 of the POCSO Act. Police conducted multiple raids and arrested Hullas Mundary (43), Buda Oram (30), Anand Oram (23), Abhishek Oram (26), Mangalnath Oram (27) and Sanjay Oram (28). Hullas belongs to Bankatola while the five other accused are from Jamberna village.

A forensic team also visited the crime spot to collect evidence. Statements of the victim and witnesses were recorded under section 180 of BNSS. Verification of past criminal antecedents of the accused persons is underway, police added.