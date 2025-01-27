PM Modi to inaugurate Utkarsh Odisha conclave on January 28

BHUBANESWAR : The stage is set for the BJP government’s first investor summit - Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025, which is scheduled to go underway in the state capital on Tuesday. The two-day summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day.

Accepting the invitation of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, delegations from 16 countries comprising diplomats and top business leaders will take part in the conclave. Singapore is the country partner and Malaysia and Australia the focus countries in the summit.

Business tycoons like LN Mittal, Anil Agarwal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, Naveen Jindal, Karan Adani and TV Narendran are scheduled to attend the Utkarsh Odisha conclave. More than 7,500 delegates from business and industry have registered to participate in the event, officials said.

A key highlight of the conclave is the Make-in-Odisha exhibition which will feature thematic pavilions showcasing the state’s industrial strengths across key sectors including minerals, manufacturing, renewable energy, textiles, IT and ITES, skill development, food processing and more.

“It will also highlight the state’s progressive policies, infrastructure capabilities, business-friendly ecosystem, skilled workforce and strategic market access to domestic and international markets. Serving as a premier platform for both domestic and international businesses, the conclave will provide an exceptional opportunity for networking, collaboration and exploring new investment opportunities in Odisha,” said additional chief secretary, Industries, Hemant Sharma.

As per the tour programme, the prime minister is scheduled to arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 10.35 am and directly proceed to Janata Maidan, the venue of the conclave. The PM will inaugurate the programme at 11 am and after his inaugural address, will leave the venue for the airport at 12.35 pm.

After inauguration of the conclave, there will be a plenary session with top honchos of industrial houses followed by sectoral sessions on mining, metallurgy, chemical, petrochemicals, plastics and renewable energy. There will be a special session with countries of focus and a round-table of chief executive officers (CEOs) with the chief minister.