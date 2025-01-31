Sexual assault allegation surfaces as cops arrest two more for inmate abuse

SAMBALPUR: Shocking allegation of sexual abuse at ‘Samartha’ rehabilitation centre has come to the fore even as police on Wednesday arrested two more persons for their involvement in torturing the mentally-challenged inmates of the facility.

A woman inmate has accused the secretary of ‘Adarsha Shishu Mandir’, the NGO managing the centre, Harishchandra Das of sexually assaulting her. Police have already arrested Harishchandra and a female caretaker of the centre Swagatika Pradhan after disturbing videos of inmates being subjected to torture went viral on social media.

On Wednesday, Harishchandra’s son Subhrajit Das and another caretaker Subham Behera were arrested for allegedly abusing and assaulting the inmates of the facility located at Netaji Nagar here.

Dhanupali IIC Subrat Panigrahi said police arrested Subhrajit and Subham after their involvement in the crime was ascertained. “We are now investigating into the complaint of sexual assault. The medical examination of the victim has already been conducted. A scientific team was also sent to the facility to collect evidence,” he said.