9,000 people evacuated as flood hits Odisha's Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts

BARIPADA/BHUBANESWAR : AROUND 9,000 people were evacuated to safety in Mayurbhanj and Balasore on Monday as flood in Budhabalanga, Subarnarekha, Jambhira and Jalaka rivers inundated low-lying areas across eight blocks and one municipality in the two districts.

Revenue and Disast e r Management (R&DM) Minister Suresh Pujari, who reviewed the situation, said the flood situation is completely under control. In Mayurbhanj, more than 6,000 people were evacuated, mostly from the low-lying areas of Saraskana and Rasgovindpur blocks.

Similarly, 2,916 people were also moved to safer locations from six blocks and Jaleswar municipality, in Balasore district. Officials said 63 gram panchayats in Saraskana and Rasgovindpur blocks of Mayurbhanj were affected due to flood in Subarnarekha and Jambhira rivers.

In Balasore district, people in 46 gram panchayats across Basta, Baliapal, Bhograi, Jaleswar, Balasore Sadar, and Remuna blocks along with Jaleswar municipality, were impacted by the flood in the Subarnarekha river. Pujari said the state government is also keeping a close watch as water-level in Subarnarekha is rising slowly.

“We are also in constant touch with the Jharkhand counterparts to regulate dam discharges,” he said. Meanwhile, communication link between Baliapal and Bishnupur was disrupted as the road was overtopped by two feet high flood water.

Residents of low-lying areas in Bishnupur panchayat had to reach Jamkunda chowk by boat and proceed to Baliapal bus terminal to trave l onward t o their destinations. In Bhograi block, villages including Kusuda, Gobgaon, Baga, Nachinda, Uluda, Aruhaburti, and Jaladha were inundated.