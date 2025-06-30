Odisha government sounds flood alert in Balasore, Mayurbhanj

BHUBANESWAR/BALASORE: The state government on Sunday sounded a flood alert for Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts following incessant rain in Jharkhand.

The government move came after a rise in water level of Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga and Jalaka rivers, triggering fears of fresh flash floods.

Sources said collectors of both the districts have been asked to expedite evacuation and relief operations. An engineer-in-chief has arrived at Balasore to monitor the situation at the ground level and support in management of flood. Another chief engineer has also been rushed to the district.

According to the Water Resources department, the water level in Subarnarekha stood at 8.41 metre at Rajghat against the danger level of 10.36 metre. It is likely to cross 11.25 metre mark by Monday morning.

Similarly, the water level in Budhabalanga river, which was at 6.94 metre mark at Govindpur against the danger level of 8.13 metre, will touch 8.2 metre at 9 am on Monday. Jalaka river is already flowing at 6.65 metre mark, above the danger level of 6.5 metre. The water level is expected to cross 7.5 metre in next 12 hours.