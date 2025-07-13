BJD president Naveen Patnaik urges Governor's intervention in Balasore student sexual harassment case

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of the Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday urged Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati’s intervention to ensure justice for the 20-year-old girl student of FM College in Balasore who allegedly faced sexual harassment from a teacher who repeatedly demanded sexual favours.

In a post on X, the former chief minister said that the Governor serves as the chancellor of key government-run universities, including the FM College. “I urge the Governor to intervene and ensure that the student receives the justice she so desperately sought,” he added.

Expressing deep shock and distress over the young student resorting to self-immolation in one of Odisha’s premier educational institutions, Naveen prayed to Lord Jagannath for her swift recovery from the grievous burn injuries. He said the tragic incident has laid bare the stark reality of how she was denied justice, despite repeatedly voicing her grievances from the college principal to the Higher Education Minister, and right up to the Union Minister and the Chief Minister.