Another tribal couple forced to pull plough in Odisha as 'purification' for marrying against customs

BERHAMPUR/JEYPORE: In a rerun of the Rayagada shocker involving public punishment for marrying against community norms, a tribal couple of Koraput district was tied to a yoke and paraded like bullocks through the streets of Pedaitiki village in Narayanapatana block on Sunday.

The victims, Narendra Pidika (22) of Pedaitiki and Asanti Pidika (21) of Nadimitiki village under Narayanapatana block, are reportedly from the same clan. The duo, from the Kondh community, fell in love and got married. They eloped to Andhra Pradesh during the Rath Yatra festival and returned to their respective villages two days ago. However, their union was not accepted by the local community which considered marriage between blood relatives a taboo.

On the day, a meeting was convened by village elders and family members of the couple following which they decided to carry out a ‘purification’ ritual before accepting the marriage. As part of the ritual, the couple was tied to a yoke and paraded like bullocks on the streets of Pedaitiki in full public view. Subsequently, they were made to offer prayers before the village deity and finally allowed to stay in Narendra’s house.

“As per our belief, if a marriage takes place within the same clan, it invites the wrath of the goddess, causing crop failure and disease outbreaks. This ritual is meant to cleanse the village of that sin,” said Narendra’s cousin Santosh Pidika.

Local ward member Gumpha Huika echoed the same sentiment and called it a ‘traditional purification process’ through which the couple seeks forgiveness from the elders.

“Only after such a ritual can they be allowed to live together,” Huika said and added, “Asanti’s family had also agreed to the marriage only on the condition that tribal customs were respected.”

The incident drew criticism from activists who demanded immediate intervention by the administration and action against those responsible for orchestrating such an act. As of now, no police complaint has been filed, and local authorities are yet to comment on the matter.