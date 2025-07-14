FM College did not have regular ICC, its website just has random names

The college on its website has names of five persons - three faculty and two non-faculty members - as members of the ICC. Interestingly, none of the five members were aware of their inclusion in the committee when The New Indian Express reached out to them for their comments on Sunday. “The ICC was de facto present but there were no official members. It was present just for namesake,” said a faculty member, requesting anonymity.

Following Soumyashree’s complaint on June 30, principal Ghosh formed a nine-member ICC including three faculty members, two non-faculty members, a social activist and three students of the college on July 1. The same day, Soumyashree filed another complaint against Sahoo with the committee.

“The ICC report is haphazard. Although there were three student members in the ICC, they were not present during the inquiry because of their ongoing exams,” said Subhra Sambit Nayak, a student of FM College and ABVP state joint secretary.