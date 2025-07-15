Koraput couple forced to pull plough for marrying against customs: Police register case, start probe

JEYPORE: A day after a tribal couple was tied to a yoke and paraded like bullocks through the streets of Pedaitiki village in Narayanapatana block, Koraput police suo motu registered a case on Monday and started investigation into the inhuman incident.

As part of probe, the Narayanapatana block development officer (BDO), tehsildar and IIC visited Pedaitiki and inquired about the involvement of villagers who forced Narendra Pidika (22) and Asanti Pidika (21) to undergo the ‘purification’ ritual for marrying in the same tribal clan. Around six villagers were also called to Narayanapatana police station for questioning and later released.

Koraput collector V Keerthi Vasan asked all the BDOs of the district to spread awareness among the tribal communities in their respective areas not to adopt such practices in the name of purification rituals. The collector also urged the PRI members to remain alert and prevent such acts by tribal communities.

“The administration has taken the issue very seriously and directed the BDOs and PRI members to prevent such inhuman acts in the tribal villages. No one will be allowed to harm anyone’s self respect or rights in such a manner. People found indulging in these practices will face strict action,” he added.

Sources said Narendra and Asanti Pidika, both belonging to the Kondh community, fell in love and got married. They eloped to Andhra Pradesh during the Rath Yatra festival and returned to their respective homes three days back. However, their union was not accepted by the tribal community which considered marriage between blood relatives a taboo.

On Sunday, a meeting was convened by village elders and family members of the couple following which they decided to carry out the ‘purification’ ritual before accepting the marriage.

As part of the ritual, the couple was tied to a yoke and paraded like bullocks on the streets of Pedaitiki in full public view. Subsequently, they were made to offer prayers before the village deity and finally allowed to stay in Narendra’s house.