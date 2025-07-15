Odisha college student who set herself on fire over inaction against harassment succumbs to injuries

A 20-year-old student of a leading government college in Odisha, who set herself on fire over inaction on a sexual harassment complaint against a professor, died last night after battling for life for three days.

On Saturday, the student, while staging a dharna Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore campus, set herself on fire after her repeated complaints of sexual harassment by her Head of Department allegedly went unaddressed by the principal and college authorities.

According to CCTV footage, a group of students tried to save her.

The victim was rushed to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, with over 90% burn injuries on Saturday. A team of experts was treating her at the burn unit of the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

“Despite adequate resuscitation and all possible supportive management, including renal replacement therapy at Burns ICU, she could not be revived and was declared clinically dead at 11:46 PM on 14/07/25,” said a statement issued by AIIMS, Bhubaneswar late at night.