Odisha college student who set herself on fire over inaction against harassment succumbs to injuries

A 20-year-old student of a leading government college in Odisha, who set herself on fire over inaction on a sexual harassment complaint against a professor, died last night after battling for life for three days.
On Saturday, the student, while staging a dharna Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore campus, set herself on fire after her repeated complaints of sexual harassment by her Head of Department allegedly went unaddressed by the principal and college authorities.
According to CCTV footage, a group of students tried to save her.
The victim was rushed to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, with over 90% burn injuries on Saturday. A team of experts was treating her at the burn unit of the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.
“Despite adequate resuscitation and all possible supportive management, including renal replacement therapy at Burns ICU, she could not be revived and was declared clinically dead at 11:46 PM on 14/07/25,” said a statement issued by AIIMS, Bhubaneswar late at night.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed condolences on the student's death and assured her family that all those guilty will face the strictest punishment.
"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the female student from FM Autonomous College. Despite the government fulfilling all responsibilities and the tireless efforts of the expert medical team, the victim's life could not be saved.
I pray for the eternal peace of her departed soul and beseech Lord Jagannath to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss. I assure the family of the deceased student that all those guilty in this case will face the strictest punishment as per the law. For this, I have personally issued instructions to the authorities. The government stands firmly with the family," he said in an online post.