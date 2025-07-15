Yoga and Pranayam crucial for mental peace: President Murmu

BHUBANESWAR : A change in lifestyle and Indian way of healthy living - yoga and pranayam - are key to mental peace, health and cure for depression, opined President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

Addressing the fifth convocation ceremony of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar here, Murmu said depression is becoming a major issue in the society and medicine alone is not enough for its treatment. “Apart from medicine, awareness and counselling is also necessary to treat depression. Lifestyle changes can provide mental peace, while yoga and pranayam, an integral part of Indian life, also play a significant role in mental health,” Murmu said.

She said advanced research in medical science was making treatment easier, and advised doctors to focus on solving local problems. Highlighting that two diseases - Japanese Encephalitis and Sickle Cell Anaemia - are prominent in the tribal society, Murmu stressed that doctors should do as much research as possible for the treatment of these diseases.

“AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is a contribution of visionary leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The institute has grown significantly over the last 12 years. In the last one year, more than 10 lakh outdoor patients have received treatment in AIIMS-Bhubaneswar while 17 lakh diagnostic tests and 25,000 surgeries have also been conducted,” the President said.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said in a little span of over one decade, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has become a beacon of excellence in medical education, research and patient care.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the Odisha government stands committed to supporting institutions like AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, strengthening healthcare infrastructure, promoting research and ensuring quality medical services for everyone in the state. “Looking ahead, we envision Odisha as a hub of medical excellence and innovation, with AIIMS-Bhubaneswar playing a vital role,” he added.

Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan called upon graduating doctors to be more conscious about their duties and take care of the aspirational society.

A total of 59 gold medals were awarded to meritorious students of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar from different disciplines in the convocation ceremony. Around 643 students were also conferred degrees including 196 MBBS degrees, 158 MS, 49 MDs and 116 post-doctoral fellows.