Kerahala man was first to save 15-year-old girl set ablaze, offer first aid, clothes

BHUBANESWAR: A middle-aged resident of Kerahala village was the first to come to the rescue of the 15-year-old girl on flames, on Saturday morning. Dukhishyam Senapati not only provided first aid but also offered new clothes to the victim who had suffered serious burn injuries on her torso and below.

After being set afire, the 15-year-old victim managed to slip out of the clutches of the three perpetrators and ran towards a house. It was Senapati who came out and rushed to douse the flames.

“The girl was on fire when she came running towards my house screaming for help. She suffered serious burns in the middle part of her body and her clothes were burnt. After dousing the flames and giving her new clothes, I spoke with her. She told me she was a native of a nearby village,” said Senapati. He said the girl was in trauma and could only recall that three unidentified youths gagged and abducted her to the river banks.

Senapati then went looking for the attackers but they had fled by then. Senapati then approached the girl’s family and informed the police. The family and locals took the girl to Pipili CHC before she was shifted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.