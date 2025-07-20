Odisha government directs strict implementation of POSH Act at workplace, educational institutions

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has directed all departments, revenue divisional commissioners, district collectors and urban local bodies to strictly comply with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, commonly known as the POSH Act.

The move comes in the wake of death of the Balasore student’s self-immolation incident.

The measure aims to ensure a safe, respectful and inclusive environment for women in workplaces and educational institutions. "It has been observed that in many organisations, the implementation of POSH Act 2013 is not adequate. An important step in this direction is creating awareness amongst all personnel in workplaces and students. It is imperative that sensitivity and knowledge about this Act is generated not only amongst girls and women but also amongst boys and men," said an order issued by the Women and Child Development department.

The department has also issued a draft Do’s and Don'ts in IEC board on sexual harassment of women at the workplace for display at prominent locations of government offices and campuses of educational institutions.

"It is requested to kindly display the same at multiple conspicuous places in the workplace/ school/ college/ institution," the order said.

The W&CD department further directed authorities concerned to ensure that all internal committees (ICs) are onboarded onto the She Box portal where details are registered.