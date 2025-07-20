BJD to raise issue over growing crime against women in Odisha during upcoming monsoon session

BHUBANESWAR: During the monsoon session of Parliament beginning on July 21, the BJD will raise the issue over deteriorating law and order situation in the State, especially on the increasing instances of crime against women.

Addressing the all party meeting at New Delhi on July 20, the BJD MP Sasmit Patra said that there seems to be a 'complete collapse' of law and order situation in the State. He added that the there also seems to be an alarming rise of heinous crimes against women and girl children.

Patra said the recent incident of the self-immolation of a girl student of FM (Autonomous) College in Balasore has shook the conscience of this nation. He highlighted that the victim had reached out to the BJP MP in Balasore and also to the local administration.

"She has also brought her plight to the notice of the chief minister and the higher education minister, but everyone turned their back. She was a student as well as an active member of ABVP. She self-immolated herself and tragically passed away," he said.