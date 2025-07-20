Puri burn victim airlifted to AIIMS-Delhi; protests continue, no arrests yet

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a 15-year-old girl was set ablaze by a group of youths in Balanga area of Puri district, she was airlifted from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to AIIMS-New Delhi on Sunday for advanced medical treatment.

Bhubaneswar police created a green corridor for the smooth transit of the victim in an ambulance from AIIMS here to Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA). She was taken to the airport amid tight police security in the hospital.

Earlier in the day, AIIMS executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas had told the media that the victim will be shifted to AIIMS-New Delhi after 12 noon. Some of the doctors of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar who were engaged to provide the victim treatment also would accompany her to New Delhi along with her family members.

"The girl's health condition is stable and decision to shift her to AIIMS in New Delhi for better treatment. Her blood pressure was low yesterday but it improved on Sunday. Her other parameters have also improved," said Biswas.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties continued to hold protests over the incident for the second consecutive day on Sunday. Scores of BJD workers protestors held demonstrations at Balanga police station and clashed with the cops there.

Even as the incident grabbed national headlines, police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case. "Investigation is continuing to crack the case and nab the accused persons at the earliest," said a senior police officer.