BJYM steps up attack on Congress over ex NSUI prez Udit’s arrest, BJD joins in

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP has demanded strong action against state NSUI president Udit Pradhan who was arrested by police for alleged rape of a 19-year-old girl student at a city hotel here.

Addressing a media conference here, president of BJP Yuva Morcha Abhilash Panda strongly condemned the incident and demanded the resignation of Bhakta Charan Das as president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) for appointing a person of such questionable character to the student body’s top post in the state.

Panda also questioned the silence of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, president of All India Mahila Congress Alka Lamba and other leaders, who had adopted an aggressive stance over the FM College student self-immolation case, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Higher Education minister Suraj Suryabanshi. “Why are they silent. Will they not tweet and address the media on the incident,” he asked.