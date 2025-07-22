Vigilance arrests Odisha DFO in disproportionate assets case

Sources said Nayak tried to conceal the details of his farmhouse from Vigilance officers. However, during searches at his Keonjhar quarter, the anti-corruption agency recovered a diary consisting details of payments and expenditure for building the farmhouse. A Vigilance team along with its technical members are now conducting evaluation and assessment of the farmhouse.

"After searches and interrogating Nayak for two days, he was found in possession of assets worth over Rs 10 crore, which was 300 per cent more than his known sources of income. He was not able to provide a satisfactory response about how he managed to accumulate such huge wealth," said a Vigilance officer.

Balasore Vigilance registered a case against Nayak, and subsequently, he was apprehended on Tuesday. He will be produced before a court in Keonjhar later in the day.

Nayak was found in possession of a multi-storeyed building spread over 9,000 sqft, 115 valuable plots, gold ornaments weighing 200 gm, Rs 10.25 lakh cash, bank deposits over Rs 50.38 lakh, two cars and other assets worth crores.