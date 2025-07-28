Odisha CM Majhi asks ministers to present achievements of their depts

BHUBANESWAR: Even as BJP state president Manmohan Samal clarified that cabinet expansion was not on the agenda during his recent tour to New Delhi, a recent directive of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to his cabinet colleagues to present the achievements of their departments has kept the reshuffle buzz alive.

The chief minister has directed that the performance and efficiency of all the departments should be assessed at the level of the department concerned. The ministers will give a presentation on the achievements and challenges. They will also submit details of their presence on social media platforms and grievance redressal activities during the review by the CM.

Sources said the review would be based on 10 aspects, including the mandate of the department and major schemes/programmes, achievements till May this year, difficulties and challenges faced for implementation and steps taken to alleviate those along with monitoring and evaluation mechanisms within the department. Besides, details of department-related field visits, grievance redressal mechanism, new initiatives, participation in social media and roadmap for the 2025-26 financial year will also be reviewed.