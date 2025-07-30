Low-lying villages in Odisha's Balasore remain inundated

BALASORE: Many low-lying villages in Balasore continue to remain inundated even as floodwater from Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers has receded from most parts of the district.
Official sources said on Tuesday evening, Subarnarekha was flowing at 7.89 metre, well below the warning level of 9.45 metre, at Rajghat. Similarly, the water level of Jalaka river at Mathani in Basta block was 5.34 metre, below the warning level of six metre.
Despite this, several villages in low-lying areas of Baliapal, Bhograi, Basta and Jaleswar blocks remain inundated, primarily due to poor drainage. Many villagers said connectivity is still disrupted due to waterlogged roads.
In Baliapal block, vegetable growers of Bishnupur, Ikidpal, Kulhachada and Rashalpur claimed repeated floods have devastated their crops. Besides, more than 200 shrimp farms near Subarnarekha river are submerged, causing heavy losses to aquaculture farmers who had invested lakhs of rupees.
Residents of low-lying villages of Uluda, Kusuda, Aruhaburti, Dahamunda, Raghuchok, Putina, Pontei, Kulha, Khalabadia, Baunsakhani and Kumbhirgadi in Bhograi block alleged that no officials have visited them in the past two days.
Assistant collector and district emergency officer Saikrushna Jena said flood relief measures have been intensified. “At least 45 villages under 16 gram panchayats in the four blocks have been affected. We have provided dry food like flattened rice, jaggery and water bottles. Health workers and ASHA staff are supplying ORS and basic medicines. Crop and house damage assessment will be carried out once the water recedes,” he said.