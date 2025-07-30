Low-lying villages in Odisha's Balasore remain inundated

BALASORE: Many low-lying villages in Balasore continue to remain inundated even as floodwater from Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers has receded from most parts of the district.

Official sources said on Tuesday evening, Subarnarekha was flowing at 7.89 metre, well below the warning level of 9.45 metre, at Rajghat. Similarly, the water level of Jalaka river at Mathani in Basta block was 5.34 metre, below the warning level of six metre.

Despite this, several villages in low-lying areas of Baliapal, Bhograi, Basta and Jaleswar blocks remain inundated, primarily due to poor drainage. Many villagers said connectivity is still disrupted due to waterlogged roads.