Two more die of diarrhoea in Odisha's Jajpur, toll rises to four

The diarrhoea situation continued to remain grim in the affected and surrounding areas of Vyasanagar municipality, Dharmasala, Danagadi, Rasulpur and Korei blocks with the waterborne disease affecting over 500 people in the last three days.

The highest number of cases has been reported from Dharmasala, which reported the first diarrhoea outbreak on Monday night following a community feast. A day later, more diarrhoea cases were reported from several villages in the neighbouring blocks, prompting the Health department to depute two state-level rapid action teams to the affected areas.

Although no exact cause of the outbreak has been ascertained, local health officials said, community feasts, consumption of rotten mangoes and jackfruits and water contamination could be the primary reasons.

Director of public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra said food and water samples have been collected from the affected areas and sent for tests. “The test reports are awaited. Efforts are on to provide immediate treatment and control the outbreak,” he told The New Indian Express.

Dr Mishra, along with two rapid action teams consisting of medical officers, microbiologists, epidemiologists and the joint director of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, visited the areas and monitored treatment in coordination with the CDM&PHO.

Specialists from Maharaja Jajati Keshari Medical College and Hospital, Jajpur are looking into the treatment of the critical cases, while six medicine specialists from SCB MCH have also been deputed to the district.

Separate teams comprising ASHA and anganwadi workers have been engaged to conduct door-to-door surveys and distribute ORS pouches, halogen tablets, medicines and awareness materials in the affected villages. The teams of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) wing have been engaged in disinfection of drinking water sources.