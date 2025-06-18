CB wing to probe crime; CM Mohan Charan Majhi assures exemplary action

BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR: A day after the horrific gangrape of the 20-year-old student on Gopalpur beach rocked the state, the state government on Tuesday ordered a probe by the Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAW&CW) of the Crime Branch. This came hours after Berhampur police arrested all 10 accused which included four juveniles.

Terming the incident a crime against humanity, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said exemplary action would be taken against the perpetrators while National Commission for Women sought a detailed report on the incident.

Director general of police YB Khurania issued an order stating the CAW&CW has taken over probe which has been tagged a Red Flag case. Investigation would be conducted under direct supervision of IG S Shyni.

The brutal crime took place on Sunday evening when the Plus III student and her male friend had gone to the beach at Gopalpur to celebrate Raja festival. The prime accused were identified as Pramod Nayak, Baburam Dalei and Kunal Pradhan who committed the heinous crime while seven others, including four juveniles, overpowered the victim and her classmate.

Police said, 23-year-old Pramod, a native of Hiundata village under Purushottampur police limits, had returned home for Raja from Bengaluru where he works in an electronics factory. On Sunday, he called friends Baburam and Lakhman Pradhan (24) to join him on his bike trip to Gopalpur. Baburam and Lakhman are cousins and live in Burupada village under Hinjili police limits.

On their way, the trio was joined by Om Pradhan and Deepak Tarai and three juveniles aged 17 years from Sikiri village. The eight then had company of Kunal and another minor who belonged to Pratappur village under Bellagam police station. The group of 10 rode three bikes and reached Gopalpur at around 3.30 pm where they bathed in the sea and headed to a stretch of the beach behind Panthanivas. At around 6.30 pm, the victim and her male friend reached the same location.

During medical examination, the victim confirmed that Pramod, Baburam and Kunal sexually assaulted her. Police said, the survivor’s condition is stable and statements of the victim as well as the accused have been recorded, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said.