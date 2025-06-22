Congress all women fact-finding team visits Gopalpur beach over gangrape of 20-year-old student

BERHAMPUR: The all women fact-finding team of Congress, led by Deepa Dasmunshi, visited Gopalpur beach to probe into the horrific gangrape of a 20-year-old student on Sunday last.

The team was constituted by All India Congress Committee (AICC) to assess the circumstances surrounding the crime and the larger issues of women’s safety in the state. Other members of the panel include Ranjeet Ranjan, Praniti Shinde, S Jothimani and Shobha Oza.

After visiting the spot, the team strongly criticised the Odisha government, citing a complete lack of security and supporting infrastructure. “The beach has no surveillance system, lighting arrangements and security personnel, making it unsafe even for males during evening hours,” the team noted.

The fact-finding delegation is also scheduled to meet the Berhampur SP and other officials. Its members expressed their intent to meet the rape survivor and her parents, stating, “We are examining the incident from all angles as per the directive of the AICC.”

OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das has written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, requesting a meeting on June 24. He has proposed that the meeting include the fact-finding team, state Congress Legislative Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam, and Das.