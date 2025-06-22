Work on to introduce yoga in school curriculum: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said the state government has taken the initiative to integrate yoga into school curriculum and public health programmes in a bid to build a healthy, self-reliant, efficient and empowered Odisha.

Participating in a state-level event at Kalinga Stadium on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the chief minister said efforts are being made to make yoga an integral part of everyone’s life. Workshops and awareness programmes are being organised through schools, colleges, hostels and sports centres. Yoga sessions are being held in all districts of the state and thousands of people have joined these programmes to celebrate Yoga Day, he said.

Majhi said yoga is not just a physical exercise or limited to a few asanas. It is a unique blend of physical, intellectual, mental and spiritual aspects. Yoga has become universally accepted, transcending boundaries of caste, religion and creed.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, steps were taken to introduce yoga to the world, leading to the United Nations declaring June 21 as International Yoga Day. Yoga is a precious gift from India to global humanity and now people across the globe celebrate Yoga Day with enthusiasm and zeal, he said.

The theme for this year’s International Yoga Day is ‘One World, One Health for Yoga’, which highlights the deep connection between individual well-being and the health of the planet.

The state-level yoga event saw participation of around 15,000 people, including ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior officials of the government.