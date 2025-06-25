Juvenile among nine arrested for torturing two dalit men in Odisha's Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: AMID the nation-wide outrage over brutal torture of two dalit men on cow smuggling suspicion, Dharakote police in Ganjam district on Tuesday said nine persons of Jahada village including a juvenile have been arrested for their involvement in the shocking crime.

Ganjam SP Subhendu Patra said Sibasankar Mohanty, Satya Sahu, Bainath Bisoyi, Omm Gouda, Ganapati Palei, Santosh Dakua, Sankar Das, Narayan Dakua and the juvenile were arrested for assaulting and torturing Babuli Naik and Bulu Naik of Singipur village within Gangapur police limits.

Patra said Babuli and Bulu filed a complaint in Dharakote police station on Sunday stating they were transporting a cow and two calves to their village on a cargo auto-rickshaw when a group of locals intercepted them at Kharigumma.

Accusing them of transporting the cattle illegally, the group snatched their mobile phones and cash and demanded Rs 30,000 to release the animals.

Dalit org meets RDC, demands strong action

According to the FIR, when the victims refused to comply, the miscreants tied their limbs, thrashed them, partially shaved their heads at a local salon, forced them to crawl for nearly two km to Jahada village. They were also forced to consume grass and drain water at Jahada village chowk in full public glare.

Police registered a case on basis of the complaint and during investigation, found involvement of the nine accused persons in the crime. The adult accused were produced in court on the day. Another four to five persons are likely to be arrested in connection with the incident, the SP added.

Meanwhile, the Ganjam unit of Dalit Mahasabha along with the two victims met the revenue divisional commissioner (south) besides the Ganjam collector and SP and submitted memorandums addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi requesting an impartial inquiry into the incident and stringent measures to keep a check on such cow vigilantes.

On the day, Bhanjanagar subcollector Umasankar Behera handed over Rs 10,000 each to their families and assured them of all assistance.