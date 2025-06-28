Torture of two dalit men: Ganjam police nabs main accused

BERHAMPUR: Five days after two dalit men were assaulted and tortured on cattle smuggling suspicion at Dharakote, Ganjam police arrested the prime accused in the case and produced him in court on Friday.

The accused is 20-year-old Rajesh Samal of Jahada village. Rajesh reportedly led the mob which assaulted and tortured Babula Naik and Bulu Naik of Singipur village on June 22.

IIC of Dharakote police station Chandrika Swain said so far, 12 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Efforts are underway to nab others involved in the case.

According to the FIR filed by the victims, they were transporting a cow and two calves to their village on a cargo auto-rickshaw when a mob intercepted them at Kharigumma. Accusing them of transporting the cattle illegally, the group demanded Rs 30,000 to release the animals.

The FIR said when the victims refused to comply, the miscreants tied their limbs, thrashed them, partially shaved their heads at a local salon and forced them to crawl for nearly two km to Jahada village. They were also forced to consume grass and drain water at Jahada.