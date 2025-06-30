Puri stampede: Deceased’s kin blame admin apathy, poor crowd control, police absence for mishap

BHUBANESWAR: The grief-stricken family members of the deceased and other devotees attributed the Saradhabali stampede to administrative negligence, inadequate crowd control measures and lack of police presence.

The incident took place at around 4 am on Sunday when thousands of devotees had gathered near the Gundicha Temple to catch a glimpse of the Trinity on their chariots, prior to their ‘Adapa Mandap Bije’. However, chaos reportedly ensued when two trucks carrying the ‘charamala’ for the ‘Adapa Mandap Pahandi’ entered the crowded area.

“Mismanagement was clearly evident at the site and I lost my wife only because of the failure of the administration in managing the crowd,” alleged Dillip Kumar Sahu from Gobardhanpur area of Bolagarh in Khurda, whose wife Basanti Kumari Sahu (42) was one of those killed in the tragic stampede.